Left Menu

BJP leaders visit ED office in Ranchi, seeks probe against IAS officer

The businessman was heard discussing finances in the video clip, BJP spokesperson Shivpujan Pathak told reporters. The BJP had earlier demanded a CBI investigation into the case.On March 6, a nine-member delegation of the BJP met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and urged him to direct the state government to facilitate a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption against the senior IAS officer.Despite repeated attempts, Ekka could not be reached for a comment.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-03-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 17:53 IST
BJP leaders visit ED office in Ranchi, seeks probe against IAS officer
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP delegation went to the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Ranchi on Thursday and urged the agency to investigate senior IAS officer Rajiv Arun Ekka, alleging that he was involved in corruption.

The BJP released a video clip on Sunday, claiming that Ekka -- who was then the principal secretary to Chief Minister Hemant Soren -- could be seen signing government files in the office of a businessman.

Soon after the video was released, Ekka was transferred to the Panchayati Raj Department by the state government.

''We have submitted a memorandum to the ED, requesting it to initiate a probe into the money laundering aspect of the case. The businessman was heard discussing finances in the video clip,'' BJP spokesperson Shivpujan Pathak told reporters. The BJP had earlier demanded a CBI investigation into the case.

On March 6, a nine-member delegation of the BJP met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and urged him to direct the state government to facilitate a CBI probe into the allegations of corruption against the senior IAS officer.

Despite repeated attempts, Ekka could not be reached for a comment. The Congress, which is a part of the ruling coalition in the state, said the visit of BJP leaders to the ED office was a stunt.

''It was nothing but a stunt to tarnish the image of the government,'' state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023