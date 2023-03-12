Cong Prez Kharge meets VP Dhankhar ahead of 2nd leg of Budget session

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Sunday, after which he asserted that opposition parties want a discussion during the second leg of the Budget session on every burning issue facing the nation.

Kharge also asserted that opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable.

Kharge met Dhankhar, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

''Met @VPIndia, ahead of the forthcoming session of the Parliament to seek his cooperation,'' the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.

''We as Opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the Government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation,'' he said. The second leg of the Budget session will commence on Monday with the government asserting that its priority is to pass the Finance Bill and the Opposition planning to raise issues like the action of central agencies against the BJP's political rivals and allegations against the Adani group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)