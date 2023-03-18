Adani companies did Rs 10,000 crore scam in power generation in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, claims AAP

The AAP on Saturday accused Adani Enterprise Limited of doing a Rs 10,000 crore scam in the generation and distribution of electricity in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and demanded a probe by central agencies into the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Sanjay Singh claimed that Adani Enterprise Limited (AEL) took the money for the generation and operation of electricity from the Maharashtra government and also pocketed the profit.

''Today I am exposing another scam. With the money looted in the scam, Delhi can be given free electricity for three years. Lack of resources is not the reason for expensive electricity in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The reason is Adani's blatant corruption,'' he claimed.

Singh said that before 2014, Adani's six companies entered the power sector in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and not only took expenses for running operations, including generation of power, from the government, but also pocketed the profit they earned from the venture.

''On top of that, Adani used his brother Vinod Adani's fake company to get cheap machines from China at higher prices,'' the leader said, adding the money for machines was taken from the Maharashtra government. The issue was flagged by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence but no action was taken because the Modi government came to power, Singh said. ''This is a ₹10,000 crore-scam … Adani bought machines for power generation from fake companies of his brother in Mauritius and Dubai at expensive prices and took money to buy them from the Maharashtra government,'' said Singh.

''DRI issued notices to six of Adani's companies for investigation …. But Modi government is formed and DRI stops the investigation. CBI also does not register an FIR, nor does it take action,'' he added.

''We hope CBI, ED, DRI and SEBI will raid Adani, and investigate corruption. Who will investigate this scam, when Modi is there to protect him!'' the politician said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)