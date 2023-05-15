Left Menu

Difference of opinion emerges in Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Congress role in fight against BJP

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-05-2023 08:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 08:48 IST
Difference of opinion emerges in Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Congress role in fight against BJP
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of Congress emerging victorious in Karnataka Assembly polls, there appears to be a difference of opinion in the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over the role the grand old party should play to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

While Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed the view that the Congress was weak in several parts of the country and cannot take up the fight against BJP on its own, state Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan differed in his stance by pointing that the grand old party should lead from the front.

Vijayan, after inaugurating a public meeting at Guruvayoor in Thrissur district organised by the ruling LDF as part of its second anniversary celebrations, said the Congress should realise that it is not as strong as it was in the past and batted for a ''state-wise'' strategy of uniting anti-BJP forces to take on the saffron party.

''We should work according to the changing scenario on the ground and the Congress needs to realise that. It needs to realise that is not the same Congress that was in power in the country for several years. It is weak in several parts of the country.

''Therefore, the practical strategy for completely defeating the BJP in the country is to unite all the groups which are against the saffron party in a state and counter the BJP state-wise,'' he said at the event on Sunday.

A similar view was echoed by Govindan a day ago when he said the Karnataka poll results do not indicate a comeback of the Congress and that the grand old party cannot free India of BJP on its own. ''Even they (Congress) do not lay claim to that,'' he had said.

On Sunday, Cheriyan said Congress is one of the strongest parties in India and there was nothing wrong with asking them to come forward in the fight against BJP.

''Let them lead from the front,'' he said and at the same time added that he does not agree with the Congress' stand on various issues in Kerala.

''However, to ensure secularism in the country, they need to be at the forefront. There is no argument on that,'' he told reporters.

In the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress won 135 of the total 224 seats, while the BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023