Russia says F-16 supplies to Ukraine would carry 'colossal' risks for West - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Western countries will be running "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday.
U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, senior U.S. officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Joe Biden
- Ukraine
- Alexander Grushko
- Washington
- F-16
- TASS
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN in Ukraine ‘appalled and saddened’ at deadly airstrikes and attacks
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
INSIGHT-Ukraine's nuclear deal with Canada's Cameco carries big risks, rewards
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian drones attack Kyiv again
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: New drone attack on southern Russia refinery