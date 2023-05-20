Left Menu

Russia says F-16 supplies to Ukraine would carry 'colossal' risks for West - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:49 IST
Western countries will be running "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday.

U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, senior U.S. officials said.

