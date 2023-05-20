Left Menu

Cong ignores Dalits, Muslims in new Karnataka govt, says Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday accused the Congress of neglecting Dalits and Muslims while picking the new Karnataka chief minister and the deputy chief minister because of the casteist mindset.After the Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress tried to suppress its internal strife by making D K Shivakumar the deputy chief minister.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:36 IST
Cong ignores Dalits, Muslims in new Karnataka govt, says Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati on Saturday accused the Congress of neglecting Dalits and Muslims while picking the new Karnataka chief minister and the deputy chief minister because of the ''casteist mindset''.

''After the Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress tried to suppress its internal strife by making D K Shivakumar the deputy chief minister. But why neglect Dalit and Muslim communities when these unitedly voted for the Congress' victory,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Mayawati said the Congress ignored the Dalit community which wanted that one of its leaders be made the deputy chief minister.

''The Congress has not made any Dalit or Muslim deputy CM and it only shows its casteist mentality. It remembers these classes only during its bad days,'' the BSP supremo said.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Karnataka chief minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar as deputy chief minister on Saturday.

The BSP, which had fielded 133 candidates in the Karnataka elections for the 224-member assembly, drew a blank and got a meagre vote share of 0.31 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023