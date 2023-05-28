Delhi police action against wrestlers: Painful, says Pawar; NCP slams Centre, Smriti Irani, Shah Rukh, Akshay

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar called the Delhi police action against protesting wrestlers in the national capital as painful.

His daughter and Baramati Lok Sabha MP also condemned the incident while party national spokesperson Clyde Crasto hit out at Union Minister Smriti Irani and actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar on the issue.

Delhi Police detained ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia for violation of law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The champion wrestlers had resumed their agitation against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

''I strongly condemn the reckless behaviour of Delhi Police towards our athletes who are the pride of our nation. Our democratic values and ethos has been ashamed today with this act of brutality,'' Pawar tweeted.

Pawar is the president of the Maharashtra Amateur Wrestling Association, which is affiliated to the Wrestling Federation of India.

''Did the Union Home Ministry grant permission to manhandle them? The Central government must provide unequivocal answers,'' tweeted Sule, who said she was deeply dismayed by the deplorable treatment of Olympic medallists and sportswomen.

''It is truly unfortunate that sportspersons who have brought honour to our nation through sports are compelled to wage such battles for justice. Winners who were felicitated by all and sundry post their victories are suddenly villains who are asking for justice,'' Sule said.

Hitting out at the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Crasto said, ''Ms Smriti Irani, these are our women wrestlers and see how they are being manhandled. You are India's woman and child development minister, is it not your duty to protect them and solve their problems. Why do we hear and see you speak only on issues concerning Rahul Gandhi.'' He said film superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar tweeted about the inauguration of the new Parliament building but were silent on the mistreatment of wrestlers despite both having acted in sports films.

''What is stopping them from tweeting and showing support to our wrestlers who are fighting for justice? What or who are they afraid of ?'' Crasto asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)