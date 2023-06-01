Left Menu

British public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan rights lawyer

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:05 IST
PTI Chief Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Several prominent public figures in Britain have urged Pakistan to release the brother of a human rights lawyer who served as an adviser to ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The appeal from former UK Cabinet ministers, senior law officers, renowned journalists and legal rights organisations was made on Wednesday evening.

It comes after this week's arrest of Murad Akbar, the brother of attorney Shahzad Akbar.

The lawyer, who is currently not in Pakistan, days ago tweeted that his brother was taken by security forces who raided his house. Pakistani authorities have neither confirmed nor denied that Murad Akbar was in their custody.

“We call on Pakistani authorities to immediately release Murad Akbar, who we believe is arbitrarily detained and at risk of torture, disappearance and death,” said the joint statement from Britain.

They said Murad Akbar has not been charged with any crime and “is a very vulnerable individual, who was under his family's care after undergoing mental health issues for which he is receiving psychiatric treatment.” His brother, Shahzad Akbar, is a renowned human rights defender and served as an adviser to Khan before the former cricket star turned Islamist politician was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April last year.

Khan himself was detained this month, sparking violent protests. Since then, police have detained thousands for alleged involvement in violence but it was unclear on what charges the lawyer's brother was detained.

