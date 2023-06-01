Nato's Stoltenberg: Russia cannot veto Ukraine's NATO accession

All NATO allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"All allies agree that Moscow does not have a veto against NATO enlargement," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs ministers.

"We are moving, allies agree that Ukraine will become a member,"

