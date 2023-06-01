Left Menu

Nato's Stoltenberg: Russia cannot veto Ukraine's NATO accession

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:25 IST
All NATO allies agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"All allies agree that Moscow does not have a veto against NATO enlargement," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs ministers.

"We are moving, allies agree that Ukraine will become a member,"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

