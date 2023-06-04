Left Menu

Nepal PM Prachanda thanks Madhya Pradesh Guv, CM for hospitality during visit to state

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:31 IST
Nepal PM Prachanda thanks Madhya Pradesh Guv, CM for hospitality during visit to state
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their warm hospitality during his two-day visit to the state.

Prachanda began his four-day visit to India on Wednesday.

On his arrival at the Indore airport in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, Prachanda and his delegation were given a warm welcome by Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues. The two leaders were seen having ‘Indori poha’, a popular sweet-sour snack, at the airport lounge.

During his two-day visit to MP, Prachanda visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the Special Economic Zone of IT giant TCS on Indore's Super Corridor, and Asia’s largest bio-CNG plant ‘Gobar-Dhan’ in the state's commercial capital.

On Saturday, Chouhan gifted Prachanda a portrait of the latter made from discarded cloth pieces as the dignitary wrapped up his MP visit.

“I got an opportunity to visit India's cleanest city Indore; special economic zone; and Mahakaleshwar Temple in famous Ujjain city,” the Nepalese premier tweeted after returning to his country.

“I am grateful to the Governor and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for their warm welcome and cordial hospitality,” he said on the PMO Nepal and Comrade Prachanda Twitter handles. Earlier, Prachanda's meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Thursday saw the two countries signing seven agreements and launching six projects, including new railway services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023