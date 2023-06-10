Left Menu

BJP will form government in Madhya Pradesh: Pankaja Munde

Bharatiya Janata Party secretary Pankaja Munde on Saturday said her party would come to power again in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Assembly elections, due later this year.She also praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans move to dole out Rs 1,000 each to 1.25 crore women in the state under the Ladli Behna Yojana.Responding to a query of reporters on opposition to inter-faith marriages by some sections in the name of religious conversion conspiracy, Munde said, If love is pure, it should be respected.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:36 IST
BJP will form government in Madhya Pradesh: Pankaja Munde
Image Credit: Twitter (@Pankajamunde)
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party secretary Pankaja Munde on Saturday said her party would come to power again in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Assembly elections, due later this year.

She also praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's move to dole out Rs 1,000 each to 1.25 crore women in the state under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Responding to a query of reporters on opposition to inter-faith marriages by some sections in the name of religious conversion conspiracy, Munde said,'' If love is pure, it should be respected. But if there is bitterness and conspiracy, then it should be looked with a different angle''.

Munde, a former minister from Maharashtra, had recently hinted at her disappointment with the party by saying she belongs to the BJP but the party doesn’t belong to her.

On Saturday, Munde said she was serving the BJP by following in the footsteps of her late father Gopinath Munde.

''Right now I am not even a minister but a secretary in BJP,'' she said in response to a question.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP finished second with 109. But the Congress succeeded in forming a coalition government with the support of Independents BSP, and SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023