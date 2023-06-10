BJP will form government in Madhya Pradesh: Pankaja Munde

Bharatiya Janata Party secretary Pankaja Munde on Saturday said her party would come to power again in Madhya Pradesh by winning the Assembly elections, due later this year.

She also praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's move to dole out Rs 1,000 each to 1.25 crore women in the state under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Responding to a query of reporters on opposition to inter-faith marriages by some sections in the name of religious conversion conspiracy, Munde said,'' If love is pure, it should be respected. But if there is bitterness and conspiracy, then it should be looked with a different angle''.

Munde, a former minister from Maharashtra, had recently hinted at her disappointment with the party by saying she belongs to the BJP but the party doesn’t belong to her.

On Saturday, Munde said she was serving the BJP by following in the footsteps of her late father Gopinath Munde.

''Right now I am not even a minister but a secretary in BJP,'' she said in response to a question.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 114 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP finished second with 109. But the Congress succeeded in forming a coalition government with the support of Independents BSP, and SP.

