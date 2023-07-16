Left Menu

“We welcome decision of High Command,” says Odisha Congress Prez on suspension of party members

Notably, two Congress party members Mohammad Moquim who is sitting MLA and Chiranjib Biswal, an Ex-MLA were suspended for anti-party activities in Odisha on Saturday.

Odisha Congress President Sarat Patnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha Congress party has welcomed the high command’s decision to place its two state leaders under suspension including a sitting MLA, on charges of “anti-party activities”. Notably, two Congress party members Mohammad Moquim who is sitting MLA and Chiranjib Biswal, an Ex-MLA were suspended for anti-party activities in Odisha on Saturday.

State party president Sarat Patnaik, while talking to ANI on Sunday said that the party took the decision after reviewing the report sent to the All India Congress Committee. “We sent this report to the All India Congress Committee. After that, AICC asked for the report from them. A showcase notice came to them. The National Level Discipline Committee of Congress held a meeting and decided that this is not a satisfactory answer. That’s why high command took a decision and suspended them from the party. We welcome the decision of the High Command,” Sarat Patnaik said.

Both leaders had, in a meeting in May this year, raised questions on the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) leadership. After that, OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak had lodged complaints with the party against the duo, accusing them of indulging in “anti-party activities”.

The matter was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC). The DAC issued notices to both of them asking for their explanations. The replies received from them were carefully considered by the DAC and found unsatisfactory and both of them were placed under suspension. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

