TDP legal cell files plea in Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest

The legal cell of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday filed a petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the arrest of party supremo former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu by the CID. In its petition, the TDP's legal cell questioned the applicability of Section 409 by the CID in the FIR.

Andhra Pradesh High Court accepted the petition challenging Naidu's arrest while directing the state government to file its response to the plea through an affidavit. The hearing on the petition filed by the TDP's legal cell has been scheduled for September 13.

The party, on September 11, said the CID is acting as a private army to take revenge on the Opposition parties and raised all irrelevant issues in the remand report filed before the ACB court against Naidu. TDP general secretary and son of the former Andhra chief minister, Nara Lokesh, on Monday, said "corruption is not in his father's blood and the state government is merely trying to malign his image".

"Corruption is not in Chandrababu's blood. He is a well-known personality in the country. Jagan (Andhra Pradesh CM) put former CM Chandrababu in jail intentionally, on false charges. All other political leaders called me up and extended their support to me," Nara Lokesh told media persons at Rajamundry. Naidu was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday in connection to an alleged corruption case.

He was later sent to judicial custody on Sunday for 14 days, till September 23 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. (ANI)

