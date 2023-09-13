Haridwar seers condemn attack on Sanatan dharm by political parties

Left Menu

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:56 IST
Saints and seers of Haridwar on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the attack on Sanatan dharm by political leaders including Udhayanidhi Stalin and Samajwadi party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

The resolution was passed by Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad at a meeting chaired here by its president Mahant Ravindra Puri.

The seers also condemned an alleged insult to Lord Hanuman by a swami of Swami Narayan community in Gujarat.

''Sanatan dharma has been in existence since the beginning of the creation and it will live on forever. Those attacking it will themselves perish,'' Mahant Puri said.

He condemned the alleged insult to Lord Hanuman in Gujarat saying it does not behove a saint to show disrespect to any deity of any religion.

Akhara Parishad general secretary Shri Mahant Rajendra Das said some people were mistaken that Sanatan is weak.

''But don't mistake our tolerance for our weakness. The day sanatanis rise there will be no room left for the irreligious. Hindus have always believed in vasudhaiv kutumbakam. But if our gods and goddesses are insulted, Hindus will not hesitate in giving a fitting reply,'' Das said.

