New parliament building will serve India in times to come: Meenakashi Lekhi

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi has said that the old building of the Parliament has an old history but the new building will serve India in the times to come. Meenakshi Lekhi told ANI “As PM Modi said changes are part of life. In this change, as time passes by, buildings and people also change. This old building (of Parliament) has a very old history and in this history, we all have many memories linked. We came here as children earlier and now we are going to the second building as MP. We saw the abrogation of Article 370 here, saw the implementation of GST here, saw many old people coming and going from here, but all the memories will remain associated with this place. The new building will serve India in the times to come.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the emotional moment of his entering the Parliament as an MP for the first time in 2014, saying he bowed down to honour the temple of democracy and could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family would be able to enter the Parliament. Initiating the discussion on the ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – achievements, experiences, memories and learnings’ in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister also referred to the Parliament shifting to the new building on Tuesday and said “bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment”.

The Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till Friday. The Prime Minister said that many bitter-sweet memories are associated with the Parliament building.

"Bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment...Many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. We have all witnessed differences and disputes in the Parliament but at the same time, we have witnessed 'Parivaar bhaav',” he said. "When I first entered this building (Parliament) as an MP, I bowed down and honoured the temple of democracy. It was an emotional moment for me. I could have never imagined that a child belonging to a poor family, living on the railway platform would ever be able to enter the Parliament. I never imagined that I would get so much love from people," he added. (ANI)

