Left Menu

Brazil's Lula to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy in New York on Wednesday

Last month, the Brazilian leftist leader told reporters neither Zelenskiy nor Russian President Vladimir Putin were ready for peace. Lula and Zelenskiy have never met, though they spoke by video call in March days after Brazil voted for a U.N. resolution that called for peace and demanded Moscow withdraw its troops.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:33 IST
Brazil's Lula to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy in New York on Wednesday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the office of the Brazilian presidency said on Monday.

Lula has advocated the creation of a group of nations to mediate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, but in May he stated that both Moscow and Kyiv were to blame for the conflict, angering the United States and European states who back Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion. Last month, the Brazilian leftist leader told reporters neither Zelenskiy nor Russian President Vladimir Putin were ready for peace.

Lula and Zelenskiy have never met, though they spoke by video call in March days after Brazil voted for a U.N. resolution that called for peace and demanded Moscow withdraw its troops. The two men will meet at Lula's hotel after the Brazilian leader meets U.S. President Joe Biden, two sources in the Brazilian government said on condition of anonymity.

The Ukrainian government asked for the meeting between Zelenskiy and Lula after the two men failed to meet at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima earlier this year, allegedly due to a scheduling problem. Ukraine's embassy in Brasilia did not immediately comment on the planned meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
2
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
3
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; Clima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023