Welcoming the Cabinet decision to reserve 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and state assemblies for women, the states lone female minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Tuesday termed it a historic decision.Lyngdoh who is the only woman minister in Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance expressed confidence that the decision will herald a change in the otherwise male-dominated politics of the country.I thank the Prime Minister for this historic decision.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 19-09-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 15:45 IST
Matrilineal Meghalaya welcomes cabinet decision for women reservation
Welcoming the Cabinet decision to reserve 33 per cent of seats in Parliament and state assemblies for women, the state's lone female minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Tuesday termed it a historic decision.

Lyngdoh who is the only woman minister in Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance expressed confidence that the decision will herald a change in the otherwise male-dominated politics of the country.

''I thank the Prime Minister for this historic decision. As women of matrilineal Meghalaya, we are very happy and we support the decision wholeheartedly," Lyngdoh told PTI.

''The decision will herald a change in the otherwise male-dominated politics of the country," she said, adding, ''I look forward to seeing 20 women MLAs in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly''.

Highlighting the role of women in politics, Lyngdoh said, ''We are not short of having women as leaders. In the past, it was more difficult for women to fight against men in politics because women have certain responsibilities (as a mother, wife and daughter) while fighting elections.'' She however said that in the past 10-15 years, there have been more women candidates coming forward to contest elections. ''Do not underestimate women candidates. The belief that women belong to the confines of their houses has ended. Our roles are ever increasing and the cabinet decision to reserve women is one more step to that,'' she said.

