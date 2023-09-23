We are not disturbed by JDS joining NDA: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

After Janata Dal (Secular) formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Congress is not disturbed by the development. The Karnataka Home Minister said, "Right from the beginning we are saying that we are not disturbed. We had an alliance with JDS last time...We were able to win only 1 seat..."

He also said that the alliance would not affect the Congress. "Last time the voters did not like our alliance with the JD(S). I cannot predict the mind of the voters at present. We will definitely retain the share percentage which is 42 per cent in the assembly elections," he further said.

Earlier, the Janata Dal (Secular) of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Friday announced an alliance with the BJP in Karnataka and formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy made the announcement after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital.

The JD(S) had aligned with the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, the parties faced a drubbing as the BJP swept 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka. (ANI)

