"Congress' Lanka of corruption will demolish": Union Minister Prahlad Patel after being fielded by BJP in MP elections

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday said that in the upcoming Madya Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress will not be able to open its account in Chhindwara district and that the grand old party's 'Lanka' of corruption will demolish here. The Damoh MP has been fielded by BJP from Narsingpur constituency for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, slated to be held later this year. Apart from him, two other Union Ministers have been fielded in the state Assembly polls.

While speaking to ANI, the BJP MP said that he is delighted by the party's decision and that this would be his first Assembly election. "For the first time, I will contest assembly elections. I express my gratitude for this decision of the party. Secondly, it is delightful for me that I will contest from my 'Janmabhoomi and Karmabhoomi' for the first time," Patel said.

The Union Minister said that like the 2003 Assembly polls, Congress will struggle for a single seat in Chhindwara. "I have watched the 2003 elections very closely. At that time Congress had not even opened its account in Chhindwara. I reiterate my resolve, that even in 2023 Congress will not open its account in Chhindwara. Their Lanka of corruption will demolish here," he added.

The ruling BJP on Monday released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. The new list, announced hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering of BJP workers in Bhopal, includes four party MPs and three Union Ministers. Apart from Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to contest from Dimani, party MP Rakesh Singh to contest from Jabalpur West, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste to contest from Niwas, and Kailash Vijayvargiya to contest from Indore-1.

On September 13, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting to discuss Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections at the party's headquarters in the national capital. The meeting was attended by PM Modi including BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other members of the election committee and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates. The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

