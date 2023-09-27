Left Menu

After Patnaik gives Modi '8/10', Odisha BJP, Cong rate BJD govt 'zero'

PMs governance is corruption-free, while the Patnaik government is neck-deep in corruption. Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said he would give a big zero to both the state and the central governments.Both have done nothing for the people, he alleged.BJD MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera, on the other hand, said Patnaik does not need rating from people like Mishra and Bahinipati.The people of Odisha have awarded full marks to Patnaik by making him the CM for five consecutive terms, Behera added.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:47 IST
After Patnaik gives Modi '8/10', Odisha BJP, Cong rate BJD govt 'zero'
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rating the Narendra Modi government '8 out of 10', the state units of the BJP and Congress on Wednesday gave the BJD dispensation 'zero' for being ''neck-deep in corruption''.

Patnaik, during an event on Sunday, had lauded the prime minister and rated his government '8/10' for foreign policy and work towards poverty eradication.

Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP, said, ''The CM should give 10 out of 10 to the PM for his overall performance. However, I would like to give zero to Patnaik for his all-round failure. PM's governance is corruption-free, while the Patnaik government is neck-deep in corruption.'' Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said he would give a ''big zero'' to both the state and the central governments.

''Both have done nothing for the people,'' he alleged.

BJD MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera, on the other hand, said Patnaik ''does not need rating from people like Mishra and Bahinipati''.

''The people of Odisha have awarded full marks to Patnaik by making him the CM for five consecutive terms,'' Behera added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023