Trinamool Youth Congress activists held protests at some places of West Bengal on Sunday against the alleged non-release of central funds to the state for the 100 days work scheme under MGNREGA.Led by TMYC state president Sayani Ghosh, the protestors held a day-long sit-in at Red Road, where she flayed the BJP over the issue of non-payment of dues by the Centre, asserting that such agitations will be more intense in the coming days.Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee has pledged to be on the side of the over 21-lakh MGNREGA workers in the state...

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 17:58 IST
Trinamool Youth Congress stages protests in West Bengal over 'non-payment' of central dues
Representative image
Trinamool Youth Congress activists held protests at some places of West Bengal on Sunday against the alleged non-release of central funds to the state for the 100 days work scheme under MGNREGA.

Led by TMYC state president Sayani Ghosh, the protestors held a day-long sit-in at Red Road, where she flayed the BJP over the issue of “non-payment” of dues by the Centre, asserting that such agitations will be more intense in the coming days.

''Our chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) has pledged to be on the side of the over 21-lakh MGNREGA workers in the state... We will not sit idle. In the days ahead, there will be a fiercer movement against the BJP government at the Centre, which is blatantly discriminating against Bengal,'' Ghosh said.

Similar demonstrations were held by the party's youth wing in Malda.

Banerjee had held a sit-in over the same issue on February 2 and February 3 on Red Road.

Different wings of the TMC are scheduled to hold protests at the same venue in the next one week, demanding immediate release of central funds.

Banerjee, who is also the party supremo, had on Saturday announced that her government would transfer funds to the bank accounts of 21 lakh ''unpaid'' MGNREGA workers in the state by February 21.

