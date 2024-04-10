HHS Secretary Becerra may leave Biden Cabinet to run for California governor, Politico reports
Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 06:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 06:45 IST
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is considering stepping down from the Biden administration following the November election to mount a run for California governor in 2026, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing people briefed on his deliberations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Health and Human Services
- California
- Politico
- Xavier Becerra
- Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hunter Biden's tax case heads to a California courtroom as his defence seeks to have it tossed out
Hunter Biden's lawyers push California judge to toss out tax charges
Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman should be disbarred, California judge rules
Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman should be disbarred, California judge rules
Ex-Trump lawyer Eastman should be disbarred, California judge rules