San Francisco Police Arrest Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators at Israeli Consulate

San Francisco police detained pro-Palestinian demonstrators Monday after they occupied the building housing the Israeli Consulate for several hours.

The number of arrests remains unknown, but an Associated Press journalist witnessed two detentions.

Marco Sermoneta, Israel's Consul General to the Pacific Northwest, stated that while protesters did not enter the consulate's offices, they arrived around 9 am, which led to potential alterations in appointment schedules.

