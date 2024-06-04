San Francisco Police Arrest Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators at Israeli Consulate
San Francisco police arrested pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupying the building of the Israeli Consulate for several hours. The exact number of arrests remains unclear, though two were observed by an Associated Press journalist. Protesters arrived early in the Financial District but did not enter the consulate's offices, necessitating appointment changes.
PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 04-06-2024 01:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 01:01 IST
San Francisco police detained pro-Palestinian demonstrators Monday after they occupied the building housing the Israeli Consulate for several hours.
The number of arrests remains unknown, but an Associated Press journalist witnessed two detentions.
Marco Sermoneta, Israel's Consul General to the Pacific Northwest, stated that while protesters did not enter the consulate's offices, they arrived around 9 am, which led to potential alterations in appointment schedules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
70+ journalists from global media investigating Dubai Unlocked project involving terrorist financiers, drug lords and kleptocrats
BJP vs. Shiv Sena Clash: Allegations and Arrests Amid Voting in Mumbai
Gujarat ATS arrests four ISIS terrorists at Ahmedabad airport
Election Violence in Andhra Pradesh: SIT Arrests 124 of 1,370 Accused
Poland Arrests Nine Over Russian-Ordered Sabotage