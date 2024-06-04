Rajiv Kumar Ensures Complete Transparency in Vote Counting Process

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has implemented rigorous measures to ensure complete transparency in the ongoing vote counting process. This statement comes as votes are being counted for the recently held Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

'Today is counting day, marking the culmination of two and a half months of preparations,' Kumar told PTI Video. To uphold the integrity of the vote counting, strict instructions have been issued to chief electoral officers, district magistrates, observers, and police superintendents to adhere strictly to the rules.

Kumar further detailed that candidates and their counting agents have been included in every step of the process. Additionally, the entire vote-counting operation is being monitored round-the-clock using CCTV cameras to ensure transparency and accountability.

