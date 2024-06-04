BJP Leads Lok Sabha Race in Jharkhand Amid Heavy Vote Counting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading in five Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand according to the latest available trends. The Congress is ahead in two seats while the AJSU Party holds the lead in one.

Union minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda faces a tough challenge from Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda in the Khunti Lok Sabha seat, trailing by 3,300 votes. In Godda, BJP's Nishikant Dubey has a 2,697-vote lead over Congress rival Pradeep Yadav after the first round of counting.

In other notable contests, sitting BJP MP VD Ram leads by 5,848 votes against RJD's Mamata Bhuiyan in Palamu, while BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahto is ahead by 7,074 votes in Jamshedpur against JMM's Sunil Kumar Mohanty. Amid these fierce battles, a polling staff member in Chaibasa was hospitalized due to heat.

