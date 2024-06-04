Left Menu

BJP Leads Lok Sabha Race in Jharkhand Amid Heavy Vote Counting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in five Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, with the Congress ahead in two and AJSU Party in one. Key figures like Arjun Munda and Nishikant Dubey are in tight races, as counting progresses amid strict security measures.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:14 IST
BJP Leads Lok Sabha Race in Jharkhand Amid Heavy Vote Counting
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading in five Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand according to the latest available trends. The Congress is ahead in two seats while the AJSU Party holds the lead in one.

Union minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda faces a tough challenge from Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda in the Khunti Lok Sabha seat, trailing by 3,300 votes. In Godda, BJP's Nishikant Dubey has a 2,697-vote lead over Congress rival Pradeep Yadav after the first round of counting.

In other notable contests, sitting BJP MP VD Ram leads by 5,848 votes against RJD's Mamata Bhuiyan in Palamu, while BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahto is ahead by 7,074 votes in Jamshedpur against JMM's Sunil Kumar Mohanty. Amid these fierce battles, a polling staff member in Chaibasa was hospitalized due to heat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024