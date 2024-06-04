Nitish Kumar Set to Influence NDA Meeting as Key Player

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will join the NDA meeting in the national capital on Wednesday, trusted sources revealed.

Having secured 12 out of 40 seats in Bihar, Kumar is heading to Delhi. Over the weekend, he met with key BJP figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid BJP's shortfall in majority, Kumar emerges as a pivotal figure, attracting the attention of the opposition INDIA bloc.

