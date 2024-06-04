Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Set to Influence NDA Meeting as Key Player

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will participate in the NDA meeting in Delhi. He is expected to play a significant role, especially with the BJP being short of a majority. Recently, Kumar also engaged with top BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:59 IST
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will join the NDA meeting in the national capital on Wednesday, trusted sources revealed.

Having secured 12 out of 40 seats in Bihar, Kumar is heading to Delhi. Over the weekend, he met with key BJP figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid BJP's shortfall in majority, Kumar emerges as a pivotal figure, attracting the attention of the opposition INDIA bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

