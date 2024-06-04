Left Menu

Manoj Tiwari Secures Historic Third Win in Northeast Delhi

Manoj Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar in Northeast Delhi for a record third time with a margin of 1.38 lakh votes. A Bhojpuri singer, Tiwari leads BJP's continued dominance in Delhi, securing all seven seats once again while Congress and AAP shared constituencies.

In a landmark victory, Manoj Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party triumphed over Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar in the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat, winning by over 1.38 lakh votes.

This victory marks Tiwari's third consecutive win, underlining his firm grip on the crucial seat. Known also as a Bhojpuri singer, Tiwari solidified BJP's dominance in Delhi politics.

The BJP has managed to secure all seven of Delhi's seats in the last three general elections, keeping its record intact against a backdrop of Congress and AAP's seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

