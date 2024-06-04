Manoj Tiwari Secures Historic Third Win in Northeast Delhi
Manoj Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar in Northeast Delhi for a record third time with a margin of 1.38 lakh votes. A Bhojpuri singer, Tiwari leads BJP's continued dominance in Delhi, securing all seven seats once again while Congress and AAP shared constituencies.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark victory, Manoj Tiwari of the Bharatiya Janata Party triumphed over Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar in the Northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat, winning by over 1.38 lakh votes.
This victory marks Tiwari's third consecutive win, underlining his firm grip on the crucial seat. Known also as a Bhojpuri singer, Tiwari solidified BJP's dominance in Delhi politics.
The BJP has managed to secure all seven of Delhi's seats in the last three general elections, keeping its record intact against a backdrop of Congress and AAP's seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Predicts Power Shift: Congress Gaining Ground
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
Telangana Farmers' Fury: Opposition Slams Congress Over Broken Promises
They don't have time to visit Ram temple, but ample time to visit a convicted person's house and cook food: PM attacks Congress, RJD.