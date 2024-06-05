Kishori Lal Sharma: Restoring Amethi's Legacy for the Gandhi Family

Kishori Lal Sharma, the newly-elected MP for Amethi, regards the constituency as an 'amanat' (trust) of the Gandhi family and promises to maintain its sanctity. Speaking to PTI, Sharma said his victory over Union minister Smriti Irani, by over 1.67 lakh votes, signifies a collective triumph for Amethi and the Gandhi family rather than revenge politics.

Emphasizing there's no revenge in politics, Sharma told PTI, 'It is like sportsmanship, one has to win and the other loses. We don't see things in terms of revenge and all.' Despite political jibes from the BJP, he maintains that his focus remains on serving the people of Amethi.

Sharma has been closely connected with both Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, having served as an MP representative for both. He reiterated that any decision about representing constituencies rests with Rahul Gandhi. The high command would determine his role in the party, he added.

