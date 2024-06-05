Left Menu

Kishori Lal Sharma: Restoring Amethi's Legacy for the Gandhi Family

Kishori Lal Sharma, newly-elected Amethi MP, considers the constituency an 'amanat' (trust) of the Gandhi family and vows not to breach it. Sharma defeated Union minister Smriti Irani, marking his victory as a collective triumph for Amethi and the Gandhi family, while dismissing notions of political revenge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:40 IST
Kishori Lal Sharma: Restoring Amethi's Legacy for the Gandhi Family
Kishori Lal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Kishori Lal Sharma, the newly-elected MP for Amethi, regards the constituency as an 'amanat' (trust) of the Gandhi family and promises to maintain its sanctity. Speaking to PTI, Sharma said his victory over Union minister Smriti Irani, by over 1.67 lakh votes, signifies a collective triumph for Amethi and the Gandhi family rather than revenge politics.

Emphasizing there's no revenge in politics, Sharma told PTI, 'It is like sportsmanship, one has to win and the other loses. We don't see things in terms of revenge and all.' Despite political jibes from the BJP, he maintains that his focus remains on serving the people of Amethi. 

Sharma has been closely connected with both Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, having served as an MP representative for both. He reiterated that any decision about representing constituencies rests with Rahul Gandhi. The high command would determine his role in the party, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024