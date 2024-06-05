Mamata Banerjee Rallies Newly Elected TMC MPs in Strategic Meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a crucial meeting of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs from her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), according to party insiders.

This comes after TMC's dominant performance in the recent elections, where it secured 29 out of 42 seats, significantly outpacing the BJP's 12 and relegating the Congress to just one seat.

"The party leader has called for this meeting to discuss the prevailing political situation," remarked a senior TMC official. Despite distancing from the INDIA bloc in West Bengal earlier this year, Banerjee affirmed TMC's ongoing commitment to the national opposition alliance.

