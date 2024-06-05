Zelensky Congratulates Modi: India Invited to Peace Summit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday on his party-led coalition's third consecutive victory in the parliamentary elections. Zelenskyy highlighted the significance of India's democratic achievement and expressed his hopes for India's presence at the upcoming peace summit concerning the Russia-Ukraine war in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy praised the successful conduct of the world's largest democratic elections in India. He tweeted, 'Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi, the BJP, and BJP-led NDA on the third consecutive victory in India's parliamentary elections. I wish the people of India peace and prosperity and hope for continued cooperation between our countries.'

Emphasizing India's pivotal role on the global stage, Zelenskyy stated, 'It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations.' The international peace summit is set to take place in Burgenstock Resort, Switzerland, on June 15-16, with invitations extended to over 160 countries.

