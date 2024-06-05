Left Menu

Biden Congratulates Modi on Landmark Electoral Victory

President Joe Biden congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory, emphasizing the continued partnership between the US and India. The State Department applauded India's democratic process, recognizing the 650 million voters' participation. The US aims to collaborate with India on prosperity, innovation, climate change, and a free Indo-Pacific.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:40 IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his electoral victory. Biden's administration expressed anticipation of a strengthened partnership with India to advance prosperity, innovation, and tackle the climate crisis while ensuring an open Indo-Pacific region.

In his message, President Biden praised Prime Minister Modi and the National Democratic Alliance for their success in an election marked by the participation of nearly 650 million voters, underscoring the growing camaraderie between the US and India as they move towards a future brimming with possibilities.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller echoed the President's sentiments, commending the largest democratic exercise in human history and reaffirming the US's commitment to collaborate with India in addressing global challenges and fostering democratic values.

