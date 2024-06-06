Political Reunion: Narayan Rane Meets Raj Thackeray
BJP leader and newly elected MP Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai. Rane, who served in the previous Modi government and won from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, visited Thackeray's residence. Both leaders, once part of Shiv Sena, had separated after disagreements with Uddhav Thackeray.
BJP leader and newly elected MP Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday.
Rane, who served as a union minister in the previous Narendra Modi government and secured a victory from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, visited Thackeray's residence, according to sources.
Raj Thackeray had shown support for Modi during the elections and even addressed a campaign rally for Rane. Both leaders were formerly with the undivided Shiv Sena but split due to differences with Uddhav Thackeray.
