Left Menu

Political Reunion: Narayan Rane Meets Raj Thackeray

BJP leader and newly elected MP Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai. Rane, who served in the previous Modi government and won from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, visited Thackeray's residence. Both leaders, once part of Shiv Sena, had separated after disagreements with Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:01 IST
Political Reunion: Narayan Rane Meets Raj Thackeray
Narayan Rane
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and newly elected MP Narayan Rane met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rane, who served as a union minister in the previous Narendra Modi government and secured a victory from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, visited Thackeray's residence, according to sources.

Raj Thackeray had shown support for Modi during the elections and even addressed a campaign rally for Rane. Both leaders were formerly with the undivided Shiv Sena but split due to differences with Uddhav Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024