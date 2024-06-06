JD(U)'s Push for Special Category Status in Bihar Gains Momentum
The JD(U) is fervently renewing its call for Special Category Status (SCS) for Bihar to improve its financial condition. Despite previous rejections by the Centre influenced by the 14th Finance Commission, the demand remains critical, particularly given Bihar's socioeconomic and infrastructural challenges.
- Country:
- India
The JD(U)'s demand for Special Category Status (SCS) for Bihar is gaining new traction. The state's chief minister, Nitish Kumar, alongside senior party leaders, is pressing the Centre to reconsider its denial of SCS—initially rejected based on the 14th Finance Commission's recommendations.
Choudhary emphasized that despite Bihar's economic progress, the state requires SCS to overcome historical and infrastructural disadvantages. The category status would bring increased central funding and tax benefits, vital for securing investments and fostering economic growth.
Experts agree that SCS eligibility would significantly benefit Bihar, helping it attract and sustain investments essential for its long-term development. Currently, allies like JD(U) and TDP are pivotal for the BJP-led NDA coalition at the Centre, potentially giving Bihar's demand more weight.
