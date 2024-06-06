Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Congratulates Naidu on TDP's Resounding Victory

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu on his victory in Andhra Pradesh's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Reddy expressed hope for the resolution of pending issues from the state's bifurcation. The cordial call highlights ongoing concerns 10 years after Andhra Pradesh's division.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:09 IST
Revanth Reddy Congratulates Naidu on TDP's Resounding Victory
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political gesture, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday congratulated TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the TDP's overwhelming victory in Andhra Pradesh's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The conversation, during a meeting of the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency bagged by Congress, underscores the need for continuing cooperation between the two states.

Revanth Reddy expressed optimism that Naidu's leadership would help resolve long-standing issues stemming from the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Despite the decade that has passed since the division, many challenges and pending issues related to the allocation of resources and division of institutions remain unresolved.

The discussion also highlighted Congress nominee Balram Naik Porika's victory in Mahabubabad, winning by a margin of 3,49,165 votes over BRS rival Kavitha Maloth, reflecting growing support for Congress in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024