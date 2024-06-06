Revanth Reddy Congratulates Naidu on TDP's Resounding Victory
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu on his victory in Andhra Pradesh's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Reddy expressed hope for the resolution of pending issues from the state's bifurcation. The cordial call highlights ongoing concerns 10 years after Andhra Pradesh's division.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political gesture, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday congratulated TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the TDP's overwhelming victory in Andhra Pradesh's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The conversation, during a meeting of the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency bagged by Congress, underscores the need for continuing cooperation between the two states.
Revanth Reddy expressed optimism that Naidu's leadership would help resolve long-standing issues stemming from the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh. Despite the decade that has passed since the division, many challenges and pending issues related to the allocation of resources and division of institutions remain unresolved.
The discussion also highlighted Congress nominee Balram Naik Porika's victory in Mahabubabad, winning by a margin of 3,49,165 votes over BRS rival Kavitha Maloth, reflecting growing support for Congress in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
