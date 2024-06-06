Left Menu

Yugendra Pawar Denies Removal as Wrestling Body Head Amidst Political Tensions

Yugendra Pawar, grand-nephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, addresses media claims about his removal as the president of Baramati Kustigir Parishad. He asserts no official communication has reached him regarding his ousting, despite reports and internal sources suggesting otherwise. Pawar's political ties add complexity to the scenario.

Updated: 06-06-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:51 IST
  • India

Yugendra Pawar, the grand-nephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, refuted claims on Thursday that he has been ousted as the head of the Baramati Kustigir Parishad wrestling body.

Responding to media reports that alleged his removal, Yugendra clarified, "I have not received any formal communication or letter indicating my dismissal from the position. Some members informed me during a meeting about attempts to depose me."

Yugendra, the son of Srinivas Pawar and nephew of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, previously supported the Sharad Pawar faction during the Lok Sabha polls while his father criticized Ajit Pawar's decision to field his wife, Sunetra, who lost to Supriya Sule by a significant margin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

