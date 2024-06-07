Left Menu

Amaravati: A City Revived by Political Change

Following the TDP's electoral win in Andhra Pradesh, the Amaravati capital city project is poised for revival after being shelved by the YSRCP government. Originally proposed by N Chandrababu Naidu, the project faced setbacks but gains new momentum as the TDP, BJP, and Janasena alliance takes power.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:23 IST
In the wake of the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) significant victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the previously shelved Amaravati capital city project is set to make a comeback. The outgoing YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government's decision to halt the project will now be reversed. TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, as the first chief minister of the bifurcated state from 2014 to 2019, had originally proposed Amaravati as the state's capital.

Envisioned as an environmentally sustainable greenfield city, Amaravati is located between Vijayawada and Guntur, spanning 29 villages. Naidu successfully acquired 30,000 acres of land from farmers through land pooling. The project's foundation-laying ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, 2015, along with former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

However, the project faced a major setback in 2019 when the TDP lost power. Naidu's successor, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, proposed a three-capital theory, which is now likely to be dismissed following his defeat in the 2024 elections. The new NDA alliance government is set on revitalizing the Amaravati project, with key TDP figures such as Naidu and Nara Lokesh reaffirming their commitment to its development.

