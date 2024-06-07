Dhami Commends Modi's Leadership, Envisions Bright Future for India

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt congratulations to Narendra Modi for being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

''On behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, hearty congratulations and best wishes to the world's most popular leader Shri @narendramodi ji on being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party,'' Dhami announced in a post on X.

Dhami highlighted the unprecedented growth in India's self-respect and global stature under Modi's leadership over the past decade. He also expressed confidence that India is poised to become the third strongest economy globally in Modi's third term. ''Certainly, with your foresight, the country will move forward rapidly on the path of development and achieve the vision of a developed India,'' added Dhami.

He emphasized Modi's revolutionary decisions, which have paved the way for the upliftment and empowerment of youth, women, and the elderly, indicating a bright future for the nation.

