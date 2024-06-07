Left Menu

Dhami Commends Modi's Leadership, Envisions Bright Future for India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Narendra Modi for being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party. He praised Modi's leadership for increasing India's global respect and anticipated significant national growth in Modi's third term, highlighting Modi's transformative decisions for youth, women, and the elderly.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:28 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt congratulations to Narendra Modi for being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

''On behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, hearty congratulations and best wishes to the world's most popular leader Shri @narendramodi ji on being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party,'' Dhami announced in a post on X.

Dhami highlighted the unprecedented growth in India's self-respect and global stature under Modi's leadership over the past decade. He also expressed confidence that India is poised to become the third strongest economy globally in Modi's third term. ''Certainly, with your foresight, the country will move forward rapidly on the path of development and achieve the vision of a developed India,'' added Dhami.

He emphasized Modi's revolutionary decisions, which have paved the way for the upliftment and empowerment of youth, women, and the elderly, indicating a bright future for the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

