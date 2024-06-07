Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Dilemma: Forced to Resign One Lok Sabha Seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must resign from one of the two Lok Sabha seats he won in recent elections within two weeks, as per constitutional provisions. Even though the 17th Lok Sabha has been dissolved, Gandhi can send his resignation to Speaker Om Birla or the Election Commission if necessary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:28 IST
In a significant political development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces a crucial decision as he is required to resign from one of the two Lok Sabha seats he won in the recent elections within a fortnight. This directive comes from constitutional expert PDT Achari, citing legal and constitutional provisions.

Despite the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 5, Gandhi can still send his resignation to the current Speaker Om Birla, who remains in office until a pro-tem speaker is appointed for the 18th Lok Sabha. Achari also pointed out that in the absence of both the speaker and deputy speaker, the resignation can be submitted to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has been advocating for legal amendments to prevent candidates from contesting multiple seats or to impose financial penalties on those resigning, hence burdening the state with by-election costs. As of now, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, permits candidates to contest from up to two constituencies in a general election but mandates the retention of only one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

