Haryana CM Accuses Congress of Misleading the Poor
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused Congress of exploiting the poor with false promises for votes. The remarks were made during a function distributing possession letters under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana. The state government has implemented schemes like Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana and B R Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojana to provide housing assistance.
On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini strongly criticized the Congress party, alleging that it has historically misled the poor with false promises to secure their votes.
The Chief Minister made these remarks during a function organized to distribute possession letters for 100 square yard plots to eligible beneficiaries under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana. Saini claimed that the previous Congress government had failed to deliver on similar promises made between 2008 and 2014.
In addition to the Gramin Basti Yojana, Saini highlighted several other state initiatives aimed at assisting the economically disadvantaged, including the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana and the B R Ambedkar Awas Navinikarn Yojana.
