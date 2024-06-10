Left Menu

BJP's Procedural Approach Quells Rift Speculations in Bengal

Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar dismissed rumors of a rift within West Bengal's BJP unit over the next party president following his Union Cabinet induction. He emphasized existing procedural protocols for selecting office bearers and highlighted BJP's growing strength in Bengal, while expressing concerns over illegal fireworks units linked to the ruling TMC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:19 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar has dismissed speculations of an internal rift within West Bengal's BJP unit regarding the selection of the next party president following his induction into the Union Cabinet.

Addressing reporters at Banga Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, Majumdar affirmed his commitment to his current responsibilities as the Bengal unit chief. He highlighted that the BJP had a clear procedural framework for choosing office bearers.

Majumdar further emphasized BJP's significant presence in some parts of the metropolis during the last Lok Sabha polls, which he believes indicates a waning support for the ruling TMC and its 'musclemen' in Kolkata.

As only the second Union Minister from West Bengal, alongside Shantanu Thakur, Majumdar made it clear that decisions about his successor would be made in due course as per the party's established system.

He underscored the increased support for BJP, pointing out that in many areas of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, booth-wise figures showed BJP candidates in the lead.

Expressing grave concern over a recent explosion at a fireworks unit in Kolaghat, Purba Medinipur district, Majumdar accused the ruling TMC of being complicit in allowing illegal fireworks units that employ poor, unemployed youths and produce explosives used to intimidate opponents.

According to Majumdar, these activities highlight serious law and order issues requiring immediate attention, as such units often operate with impunity under the state administration's blind eye.

