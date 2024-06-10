Left Menu

DMK Celebrates 'Mupperum Vizha' on June 15 with Grand Festivities in Coimbatore

DMK's 'Mupperum Vizha' will be held on June 15 in Coimbatore, celebrating three significant milestones. The events include honoring Chief Minister M K Stalin for the party's victory in the Lok Sabha polls, marking the end of the centenary celebration of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, and thanking Tamil Nadu and Puducherry voters.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:49 IST
DMK Celebrates 'Mupperum Vizha' on June 15 with Grand Festivities in Coimbatore
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu will host the 'Mupperum Vizha' on June 15 at Coimbatore to commemorate three major milestones. This event will felicitate party President and Chief Minister M K Stalin for leading the party to a significant victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Furthermore, the celebration will mark the conclusion of the centenary commemoration of the late party patriarch, M Karunanidhi, who served from 1924 to 2018. Additionally, there will be a gesture of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for ensuring the success of DMK and its allies in the elections.

The 'Mupperum Vizha' will be presided over by Stalin and is scheduled at the CODISSIA complex in Coimbatore, commencing at 4 pm. Leaders from DMK, allied parties, and all 40 victorious candidates will join the event. Initially slated for June 14, the celebrations have now been postponed to June 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024