DMK Celebrates 'Mupperum Vizha' on June 15 with Grand Festivities in Coimbatore

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu will host the 'Mupperum Vizha' on June 15 at Coimbatore to commemorate three major milestones. This event will felicitate party President and Chief Minister M K Stalin for leading the party to a significant victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Furthermore, the celebration will mark the conclusion of the centenary commemoration of the late party patriarch, M Karunanidhi, who served from 1924 to 2018. Additionally, there will be a gesture of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for ensuring the success of DMK and its allies in the elections.

The 'Mupperum Vizha' will be presided over by Stalin and is scheduled at the CODISSIA complex in Coimbatore, commencing at 4 pm. Leaders from DMK, allied parties, and all 40 victorious candidates will join the event. Initially slated for June 14, the celebrations have now been postponed to June 15.

