Congress Criticizes Modi After RSS Chief's Message on Manipur

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi following statements from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about the ongoing violence in Manipur. Since May last year, over 200 people have been killed in the region’s conflict. Bhagwat called for urgent attention to restore peace and prioritize national issues over election rhetoric.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:15 IST
The Congress took a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, following remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat concerning the persistent violence in Manipur. Bhagwat expressed distress that peace has evaded the northeastern state despite a year's passing since the conflict began.

In May last year, Manipur was engulfed by violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands due to widespread arson. Recently, new incidents of violence erupted in Jiribam.

Bhagwat urged a focus on resolving the issues in Manipur, advocating for the prioritization of peace over electoral rhetoric. Reacting to these comments, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh suggested that Bhagwat might influence Modi—whom he referred to as a 'former RSS office-bearer'—to address the situation in Manipur.

