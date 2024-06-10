Congress Criticizes Modi After RSS Chief's Message on Manipur

The Congress took a critical stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, following remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat concerning the persistent violence in Manipur. Bhagwat expressed distress that peace has evaded the northeastern state despite a year's passing since the conflict began.

In May last year, Manipur was engulfed by violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities, resulting in over 200 deaths and the displacement of thousands due to widespread arson. Recently, new incidents of violence erupted in Jiribam.

Bhagwat urged a focus on resolving the issues in Manipur, advocating for the prioritization of peace over electoral rhetoric. Reacting to these comments, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh suggested that Bhagwat might influence Modi—whom he referred to as a 'former RSS office-bearer'—to address the situation in Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)