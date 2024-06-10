Left Menu

NCP Pune Unit Pushes for Sunetra Pawar's Rajya Sabha Elevation

The Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has demanded that Sunetra Pawar, wife of party president Ajit Pawar, be sent to Rajya Sabha and made a Union minister. This proposal was detailed in a letter from NCP Pune unit chief Deepak Mankar to Ajit Pawar.

The Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday passed a resolution advocating for Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, to be appointed to the Rajya Sabha and subsequently be made a minister in the Union government.

Deepak Mankar, the chief of the NCP's Pune unit, formally communicated these demands to Ajit Pawar in a detailed letter, as confirmed by party officials.

The resolution coincided with the NCP's commemoration of its 25th anniversary, a party originally founded by opposition leader Sharad Pawar.

According to Mankar's letter, appointing Sunetra Pawar to Rajya Sabha and granting her a state cabinet portfolio would fortify the party's position and enhance its organizational strength.

On Sunday, the NCP declined a minister of state with independent charge offer in the Narendra Modi government, insisting instead that its Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel be made a cabinet minister.

Sunetra Pawar had recently contested and lost the Baramati Lok Sabha seat to incumbent MP Supriya Sule in the general elections.

The NCP experienced a significant split in July last year when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, leaving Sharad Pawar to lead a new faction named NCP(SP).

