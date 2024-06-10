NCP Pune Unit Pushes for Sunetra Pawar's Rajya Sabha Elevation

The Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday passed a resolution advocating for Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, to be appointed to the Rajya Sabha and subsequently be made a minister in the Union government.

Deepak Mankar, the chief of the NCP's Pune unit, formally communicated these demands to Ajit Pawar in a detailed letter, as confirmed by party officials.

The resolution coincided with the NCP's commemoration of its 25th anniversary, a party originally founded by opposition leader Sharad Pawar.

According to Mankar's letter, appointing Sunetra Pawar to Rajya Sabha and granting her a state cabinet portfolio would fortify the party's position and enhance its organizational strength.

On Sunday, the NCP declined a minister of state with independent charge offer in the Narendra Modi government, insisting instead that its Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel be made a cabinet minister.

Sunetra Pawar had recently contested and lost the Baramati Lok Sabha seat to incumbent MP Supriya Sule in the general elections.

The NCP experienced a significant split in July last year when Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, leaving Sharad Pawar to lead a new faction named NCP(SP).

