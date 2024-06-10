Left Menu

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Embraces Dual Roles in Modi Administration

Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol expresses gratitude for his appointment as the minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation. He sees it as an opportunity to work under Amit Shah in the Cooperation Ministry and aims to improve the aviation sector, including airports such as Navi Mumbai, Purandar, and Pune.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:53 IST
Murlidhar Mohol
Murlidhar Mohol, the Pune MP, has been appointed as the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation in the Narendra Modi government. Mohol expressed his gratitude, highlighting the significance of his dual responsibilities.

'Working under Amit Shah in the Cooperation Ministry is the happiest moment for me. Representing Maharashtra, with its vast cooperative network, allows me to contribute to making lives better,' he said.

On the civil aviation front, he praised Prime Minister Modi for transforming airports and improving amenities. Mohol is determined to enhance facilities at key airports, including Navi Mumbai, Purandar, and Pune.

