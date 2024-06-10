Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol Embraces Dual Roles in Modi Administration

Murlidhar Mohol, the Pune MP, has been appointed as the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation in the Narendra Modi government. Mohol expressed his gratitude, highlighting the significance of his dual responsibilities.

'Working under Amit Shah in the Cooperation Ministry is the happiest moment for me. Representing Maharashtra, with its vast cooperative network, allows me to contribute to making lives better,' he said.

On the civil aviation front, he praised Prime Minister Modi for transforming airports and improving amenities. Mohol is determined to enhance facilities at key airports, including Navi Mumbai, Purandar, and Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)