Left Menu

Modi-Zelenskyy G7 Meeting: India Reinforces Peace Through Dialogue

During a meeting at the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India advocates for a human-centric approach to achieving peace through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi described the meeting as very productive and expressed India's intent to strengthen bilateral relations with Ukraine.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:06 IST
Modi-Zelenskyy G7 Meeting: India Reinforces Peace Through Dialogue
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a human-centric approach for peace during a notable meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Apulia, Italy. Modi highlighted dialogue and diplomacy as the paths to resolving conflicts.

Modi characterized the interaction with Zelenskyy as 'very productive' and emphasized India's eagerness to solidify bilateral ties with Ukraine. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal echoed this sentiment, noting that the leaders reviewed their bilateral relationship and exchanged views on ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

This meeting, which precedes the upcoming Swiss Peace Summit, underscores India's consistent stance that the Ukraine conflict should be settled through diplomatic negotiations. Although Prime Minister Modi has been invited to the summit in Lucerne, a senior diplomat is expected to represent India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024