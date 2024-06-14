Modi-Zelenskyy G7 Meeting: India Reinforces Peace Through Dialogue
During a meeting at the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India advocates for a human-centric approach to achieving peace through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi described the meeting as very productive and expressed India's intent to strengthen bilateral relations with Ukraine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to a human-centric approach for peace during a notable meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 summit in Apulia, Italy. Modi highlighted dialogue and diplomacy as the paths to resolving conflicts.
Modi characterized the interaction with Zelenskyy as 'very productive' and emphasized India's eagerness to solidify bilateral ties with Ukraine. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal echoed this sentiment, noting that the leaders reviewed their bilateral relationship and exchanged views on ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.
This meeting, which precedes the upcoming Swiss Peace Summit, underscores India's consistent stance that the Ukraine conflict should be settled through diplomatic negotiations. Although Prime Minister Modi has been invited to the summit in Lucerne, a senior diplomat is expected to represent India.
