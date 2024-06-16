Left Menu

India's Neutral Stance at Ukraine Peace Summit

India refrained from signing a joint communique at a Switzerland-hosted peace summit for Ukraine, emphasizing its consistent approach to achieving peace through dialogue and diplomacy. Represented by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, India stressed the need for sincere engagement between Moscow and Kyiv.

India’s Neutral Stance at Ukraine Peace Summit
India, on Sunday, was notable among nations that abstained from signing a joint communique at the Switzerland-hosted summit focused on peace in Ukraine. New Delhi called for 'sincere and practical engagement' between Moscow and Kyiv to peacefully resolve the ongoing conflict.

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, stood in for India at the summit, held in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock. Delegates from over 100 countries and organizations, including several heads of state, attended the event.

India distanced itself from any communique or documents emerging from the summit. Kapoor highlighted India's consistent stance that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy. The summit aimed to inspire future peace processes, despite the absence of Russia and China.

During his address, Kapoor underscored India's commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated this in a statement, emphasizing that a resolution requires 'sincere and practical engagement' between the two conflicting parties.

India's presence at the summit and earlier meetings aligned with its clear and consistent approach. The Indian delegation attended both opening and closing plenary sessions, signaling its readiness to engage with all stakeholders to contribute to lasting peace.

