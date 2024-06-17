Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Kalwati Jatiya: A Mourning Political Community

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Virendra Kumar, and other leaders expressed deep sorrow over the death of Kalwati Jatiya, wife of senior BJP leader Satyanarayan Jatiya. The 73-year-old passed away in Delhi, leading to the postponement of a BJP event. She was honoured by various political dignitaries at her funeral in Ujjain.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Virendra Kumar have expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Kalwati Jatiya, wife of senior BJP leader Satyanarayan Jatiya. The 73-year-old died in Delhi on Sunday following a prolonged illness, according to family sources.

The BJP postponed a scheduled function to honor six newly inducted central ministers from Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Yadav, along with ministerial colleagues Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, attended the funeral in Ujjain on Monday to pay their respects.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot also attended the funeral, joining many in commemorating the life and contributions of Kalwati Jatiya.

