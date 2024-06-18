World Events Update: A Surge in Global Tensions and Realignments

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive-UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war

Britain's approval of arms export licences to Israel dropped sharply after the start of the war in Gaza, with the value of permits granted for the sale of military equipment to its ally falling by more than 95% to a 13-year low. The figures, which have not previously been reported, are based on information provided by government officials to Reuters and data from the Department for Business and Trade's Export Control unit.

Netanyahu disbands war cabinet as pressure grows on Israel's northern border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, in a widely expected move following the departure from government of centrist former general Benny Gantz. Netanyahu is now expected to hold consultations about the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer who had been in the war cabinet.

Taking aim at UK's Sunak, Nigel Farage pledges border control, tax cuts

British Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage pledged on Monday to get migration under control and cut taxes for smaller businesses, using the unveiling of his Reform UK's policy plans to try to poach support from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives. Farage, whose entry into the campaign before a July 4 election dealt a further blow to the Conservatives, who are badly trailing the Labour Party in the polls, said only his right-wing party could offer the kind of robust opposition to a government likely to be led by Labour's Keir Starmer.

Putin vows trade, security agreements with North Korea ahead of visit

Vladimir Putin promised to build trade and security systems with North Korea that are not controlled by the West and pledged his unwavering support in a letter published by North Korean state media on Tuesday ahead of his planned visit to the country. In a letter published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun, a ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, the Russian president said the two countries have developed good relations and partnerships over the past 70 years based on equality, mutual respect and trust.

Indian suspect in plot to kill Sikh separatist pleads not guilty in US court

An Indian man suspected by the U.S. of involvement in an unsuccessful Indian government-backed plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil pleaded not guilty on Monday to murder-for-hire conspiracy charges in federal court in Manhattan. Nikhil Gupta has been accused by U.S. federal prosecutors of plotting with an Indian government official to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S. resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

Israeli anti-government protesters rally in Jerusalem

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem on Monday, clashing with police near the house of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calling for new elections.

Netanyahu once again sits atop one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history after a wartime unity government fell apart a week ago when two centrist former generals, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, quit.

Russia sets closed espionage trial for US reporter Gershkovich

Russia's espionage trial of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who denies charges of collecting secrets for the U.S. CIA, will be held behind closed doors, the trial court said on Monday. Gershkovich, 32, was detained by the Federal Security Service on March 29, 2023, in a steak house in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, 1,400 km (900 miles) east of Moscow, on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison.

Russian official says Ukraine pouring troops into contested Kharkiv region

A Russian official said on Monday that fighting was gripping parts of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region which Moscow has been trying to seize and added that Ukraine's military was pouring men and equipment into the contested area. Ukrainian President Voldodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv's forces were gradually pushing Russian troops out of the contested area. His top commander predicted that Moscow would try to press forward pending the arrival in Ukraine of sophisticated Western equipment, including U.S-made F-16 fighter jets.

Over 20 NATO allies to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense in 2024, says Stoltenberg

More than 20 NATO members will meet the alliance's target of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defense this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, highlighting how allies have raised military spending since Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Stoltenberg told U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House that the number of NATO allies now meeting that spending target compares to less than 10 members five years ago.

Campaigning takes off in France for snap election in two weeks

Campaigning kicked off on Monday for France's snap parliamentary election, which opinion polls suggest the far-right National Rally will win ahead of a left-wing alliance, with President Emmanuel Macron's centrist group trailing in third. Political uncertainty has triggered heavy selling of French bonds and stocks since Macron unexpectedly called the election after Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) trounced his ruling centrist party in European Parliament elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)