Sharad Pawar's Challenge to Modi: Maharashtra's Political Tides

Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) chief, expressed his desire for more criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believing it leads to BJP losing votes. Speaking in Baramati, he discussed his political strategies, the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, and issues surrounding local cooperative sugar mills.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:18 IST
Sharad Pawar
  • India

In a candid address on Wednesday, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said he welcomes more criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that such attacks have historically diminished BJP's vote gains. Pawar, a vital figure in the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, made these comments while engaging with farmers in Katewadi, Baramati.

Pawar reiterated his commitment to revolutionizing the state and addressing its pressing issues, with Assembly elections looming in October. Notably, Katewadi remains a bastion of Pawar's estranged nephew, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Furthermore, Pawar highlighted past election dynamics, noting Modi's recurrent focus on him during rallies. He also critiqued the current state of local cooperative sugar mills, calling for unity and reformation ahead of the upcoming polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

