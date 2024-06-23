Pradhan Rallies BJP for Upcoming Haryana Elections, Criticizes Congress' Misrule
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged party workers to prepare for the Haryana Assembly elections, highlighting Congress' 'falsehood' and 'misrule.' Pradhan was appointed as BJP's election in-charge for Haryana and emphasized the importance of party workers in ensuring victory. He criticized the previous Congress government for corruption and dynastic rule.
On Sunday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged BJP workers to brace for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections by exposing the Congress' 'falsehood' and 'misrule.' Addressing a party event in Rohtak, he emphasized the critical role of party workers in shaping electoral success.
Pradhan, who was recently appointed as BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, was honored alongside Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishan Pal Gurjar. He painted a picture of the BJP as the harbinger of good governance, contrasting it with the corruption and dynastic politics of past Congress rule.
He urged the workers to reach every household in the remaining days, to make the case for BJP's honest governance. Pradhan asserted that under BJP, Haryana and by extension, India's progress is assured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
